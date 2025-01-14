Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with his latest action entertainer, Daaku Maharaaj, a quintessential potboiler designed to thrill his fan base. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, Balakrishna stars as Daaku Maharaaj, also known as Sitharam IES. If the film doesn’t feature a double role from Balayya, there’s a strong likelihood of an alter ego of the superstar. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist, while Daaku Maharaaj also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Success Party: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela Shake a Leg to ‘Dabidi Dibidi’; NBK Kisses Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen (Watch Videos).

Daaku Maharaaj was released in theatres on January 12, 2025, and received mixed reviews - a common occurrence for Balakrishna’s films. Despite the divided opinions, the movie reportedly had an impressive opening at the box office, prompting the makers to host a grand party to celebrate its early success. Is it too soon to celebrate, though?

It’s still early days to declare Daaku Maharaaj a definitive hit. A couple of days is insufficient to gauge a film's box office fate conclusively, but the film’s strong opening suggests it’s on the right track. If the momentum continues, a hit verdict might not be far off.

The Budget of 'Daaku Maharaaj'

According to reports, Daaku Maharaaj was made on a budget of INR 100 crore.

Watch the Trailer of 'Daaku Maharaaj':

Box Office Collections of 'Daaku Maharaaj'

In its first two days, the film earned INR 38 crore in India and grossed INR 60 crore worldwide. For the movie to be declared a box office hit, its net collections need to surpass INR 100 crore (excluding residual earnings from satellite and OTT deals). Urvashi Rautela Slams KRK for Calling ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Song From 'Daaku Maharaaj' Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Vulgar’.

PS: Box office figures are sourced from Sacnilk.

While Daaku Maharaaj still has some ground to cover before it can be called a bona fide hit, its prospects look promising. If it manages to counteract the negative reviews and critics' opinions, it could turn into a box office success. Reports suggest that the film has already secured around INR 15 crore in advance bookings for its third day, which could ease its path to profitability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).