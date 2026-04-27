A political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba after serious allegations were levelled against BJP district president Mohanlal Kushwaha by former party district minister Deepali Tiwari. In a viral Facebook Live, Deepali claimed that Kushwaha offered to make her “district vice president” in exchange for s*x. She alleged that when she refused, the offer was escalated with a promise of a district panchayat election ticket. Vinod Mishra Viral Video Controversy: Who Is the Rewa Leader Caught in Obscene Clip Row?

Mohanlal Kushwaha Accused of Offering S*x for Post in UP

सिर्फ एक बार बिस्तर पर.. उत्तरप्रदेश- महोबा में मोहनलाल कुशवाह BJP के जिलाध्यक्ष है. उन्होने पार्टी की पूर्व जिलामंत्री दीपाली तिवारी को "जिला उपाध्यक्ष" बनाने के लिए S€X का ऑफर दिया. दीपाली का आरोप है कि उनके इंकार पर उन्होने ऑफर डबल करते हुए उसे जिला पंचायत चुनाव का टिकट… pic.twitter.com/8ExKcJXpu3 — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) April 27, 2026

Deepali further accused Kushwaha of threatening to implicate her family in false cases after she declined his proposal. Disturbed by the alleged pressure and threats, she said she resigned from the party. Her claims have intensified internal tensions within the local BJP unit.

The controversy comes amid an already brewing factional dispute following the announcement of the district executive committee in March. After not receiving a new role, Deepali had earlier resigned and released a video criticising party leadership. Haridwar Shocker: Female BJP Leader Gets Caught With Married Man, Gets Thrashed; Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the situation has taken a legal turn. Deepali has filed a complaint at the city police station, alleging that district vice president Pankaj Tiwari made abusive and indecent remarks about her on social media. In response, Pankaj denied the allegations and claimed that he too was subjected to offensive language, stating he would also pursue legal action.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter. The allegations of s*x-for-post and subsequent threats have drawn attention, putting the party’s local leadership under scrutiny as the dispute continues to unfold.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).