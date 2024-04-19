The South Queen Trisha Krishnan on Friday exercised her franchise during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Chennai. The actress, who is known for her work in Ponniyin Selvan: II, arrived at the polling booth wearing a yellow top and blue flared jeans. Trisha patiently made her way through the security and camerapersons to reach the booth, where she proudly displayed her inked index finger after casting her vote. Superstar Rajnikanth Casts His Vote in Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024 (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram stories, Trisha shared a glimpse of her index finger, with the snap displaying the date "19/04/24". In another story, the actress shared a picture of her grandmother exercising her franchise at her residence, captioned "Paati". Kamal Haasan Steps Out to Cast His Vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Chennai, Gets Mobbed in Polling Booth (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan Exercises Her Voting Right

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha was last seen in the 2023 Tamil action thriller 'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. She has Vidaa Muyarchi, Ram, Thug Life and Vishwambhara in the pipeline.

