The makers of director Kishore Kumar's upcoming romantic comedy Heartin, featureing Madonna Sebastian, Sananth and Emaya in the lead, on Friday released the first look of the film.

R. Ravindran's Trident Arts, known for identifying and spotlighting fresh, young talent, is producing the lively film that is being directed by the debutant director. Sources say Heartin will be a youthful and feel-good romantic comedy.

Madonna Sebastian, Sananth, and Emaya Star in a Fresh Love Story

Heartin stars Sananth, known for his performances in Mahaan, Petta, and Jil Jung Juk, as the male lead. He is joined by Madonna Sebastian and debutant actress Emaya T in pivotal roles, along with other renowned actors playing key characters.

Speaking about the film, director Kishore Kumar shared, “'Heartin' is a rom-com with an interesting balance of romance and humour. We are creating a film that will appeal to audiences of all kinds. The shoot is nearly 80 per cent complete, with filming taking place across Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty. We are planning to release Heartin during the summer holidays of 2025.”

The film boasts a highly talented technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Mukes, known for his work in the web series Suzhal and the film Kolaikaaran. Music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, the acclaimed composer behind Malayalam blockbusters like Neram, Premam, and Gold.

Editing is being undertaken by Barath Vikraman, famous for his work in Good Night and Lover, while art direction is led by G. Durairaj, popular for Garudan and Ayothi. Costume design has been handled by Uthara Menon, who has worked on Viduthalai 2 and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

With an ensemble of skilled artistes and technicians, 'Heartin' is in its final leg of production under the banner of Trident Arts, produced by R. Ravindran and directed by Kishore Kumar.

