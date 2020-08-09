Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors of Tollywood. This charming personality of Telugu Cinema has appeared in some mass entertaining films in his career. Known to be one of the most attractive male celebrities in the country, this Tollywood hunk has won hearts over the years with his brilliant acting performances. Today (August 9), the actor celebrates his 45th birthday and fans are celebrating it across social media platforms by sharing stills of his films. Mahesh Babu Requests His Fans to Avoid Social Gatherings on His Birthday (Read Tweet).

Mahesh Babu had made his acting debut when he was just four year old and appeared in numerous films along with his father, veteran actor Krishna, as a child artiste. It was in 1999 when he bagged his first role as a lead actor with the film Raja Kumarudu. He did a few films after it, but it was only in 2006 with Puri Jagannadh’s film he cemented the status of a superstar. He has delivered many blockbusters in his acting career. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu. Ahead Of Mahesh Babu’s 45th Birthday On August 9, Fans Trend #HBDMaheshBabu On Twitter!

Pokiri

The gangster drama Pokiri was one of the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu. His understated performance in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial was loved by fans and critics for the engaging narrative and kickass action sequences. This film was remade in Tamil as Pokkiri, in Hindi as Wanted and in Kannada as Porki.

Dookudu

Srinu Vaitla directed film Dookudu was the first ever Telugu movie to gross more than Rs 1 billion at the box office. Mahesh plays the role of a tough cop in this movie, who is fight against the mafia. Be it as a cop or a sensitive son, Mahesh shined through his character.

Businessman

This another hit action crime drama in Mahesh Babu’s kitty in which he plays his character brilliantly. He plays the character Surya Bhai, who comes to Mumbai to become a don of the business capital’s underworld.

Maharshi

It is a simple story but a convincing tale about bringing changes in the system. Mahesh Babu is brilliant as Rishi in this Vamshi Paidipally. An intelligent young lad who hails from a middle class family, becomes the CEO of a US-based software company and one fine day decides to return back to his village after seeing the plight of downtrodden farmers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie is a family entertainer. Mahesh Babu plays the role of an army major named Ajay Krishna in this movie. There is action, drama and some perfect comic timings in this film.

These are some of the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu. Fans are hoping that he would drop a glimpse of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a treat on the occasion of his birthday. Here’s wishing the superstar of Tollywood a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects!

