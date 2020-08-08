Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 45th birthday on August 9, 2020. However, seems like the fans of the actor are elated a day before the occasion, as they have been trending #HBBMaheshBabu on the micro-blogging site today itself. Making it one of the top trends, the admirers of the Maharshi star are in no mood to calm down and are all over the internet creating a buzz. From sharing film posters, his best moments from a few films to sharing their positive thought about the South star, netizens are going gaga over the upcoming birthday of the star. Mahesh Babu Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Greetings, HD Photos of Tollywood Actor and Positive Messages to Share Online.

Referred to as the 'Prince of Tollywood', Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after as well as influential celebrity. And so the craze for him just a few hours before his birthday is not at all surprising. Well, just in case you think, we are not telling the truth, check out a few tweets from the top trend below: Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to Bring Mahesh Babu Onboard For His Next Film?

The Helping heart of superstar Mahesh Babu yet again saves life of another baby. Mahesh Babu who is closely working with Andhra Hospitals team has helped a poor couple to in getting a life saving surgery done for their one-month old baby. U make us proud 🙌❤️#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/A57ZAYu0IN — Mahesh Fan Trends ™ (@UrsSandeepSayz) August 8, 2020

world record ki manollu ila follow ayithe aipodhi 🤟... 1 hour : 8m 2 hours : 15m 4 hours : 25m 7 hours ( till 1 am) : 35m 13 hours (till 7 am): 40m 18 hours (till 12 pm) : 47m 21 hours (till 3 pm) : 54m. 24 hours : 63m+#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/cxWgnDYrYI — Thyview (@Tyview__) August 8, 2020

SMASHING '11 MILLION TWEETS" In Less Than 2 Hours Just SSMB Fans Things 🙏🔥#HBDMaheshBabu@UrstrulyMahesh #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/CSjLGAy5Bz — Mahesh Babu Fans (@onlymaheshfans) August 8, 2020

☆Adopted 2 villages ☆ 1000+ heart operations for Children's ☆ Forever Most desirable man ☆ 30% of his income to charities ☆ Family person ☆ No controversies ☆ Directors hero ☆ 32 Awards ☆ 30+ Brands SUPER☆ Mahesh @urstrulyMahesh#HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/kvkGpd7ApW — Mahesh Fan Trends ™ (@UrsSandeepSayz) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the South actor recently gave a blockbuster namely Sarileru Neekevvaru. Ahead, he will be seen in a film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata which will be helmed by filmmaker Parasuram. Well, coming back to #HBDMaheshBabu, it's indeed wow. Stay tuned!

