Is there any doubt that Manju Warrier is indubitably one of the finest actresses we have seen in Malayalam Cinema? I would go on a limb and say even in Indian cinema. From her first film itself as a lead, Manju Warrier had the spark as a superstar and the past few years have shown Malayalam movie buffs how true they were in their prediction. Like one of her favourite, almost regular, co-stars Mohanlal, Manju was born to be an actor. On her 42nd birthday, we wish this amazing actress Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Manju Warrier Reacts to Working with Rajinikanth in his Next - Here's What She Has to Say.

Manju Warrier's first film was as the teenage daughter of the late Murali's character in the 1995 film Sakshyam. The next year, she turned lead with Sallapam that saw her romance her future ex-husband Dileep. The success of the movie established her as a bonafide actress, and Manju's performance was heralded by most of the Malayali viewers. From thereon, Manju has been delivering one powerhouse performance after another. She took a break from acting in 1999 after getting married, but then she returned to the big screen in 2014 when her marriage broke down. Even that huge gap didn't douse the fiery histrionic talent in her, as Manju kept on giving good performances.

It is difficult to choose her best performances out of many, but on the occasion of her birthday, I steeled my heart and chose 11 of my favourite Manju Warrier performances. Also it is quite a cruel oversight that despite consistently great performances, all Manju got from National Awards was merely Special Mention. We need #JusticeForManjuWarrier.

Ee Puzhayum Kadannu

Sallapam is the first film that brought the ex-couple Dileep and Manju Warrier together, but Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, directed by Kamal, was the best film they did together. Manju's character was far better written here, a strong woman supporting her dependable family with her sole income, and her chemistry with Dileep was magical. Also who can forget her line "Kaala Vaalu Pokumbol..."?

Kaliyattam

Jayaraj's reimagination of Shakespeare's Othello, which in my humble opinion, is the best Indian adaptation of the story, no offense to Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty Omkara. Suresh Gopi won the National Award for his performance as the disturbed Kannan Perumalayan, the Theyyam artist with an inferiority complex. But Manju was equally fantastic, Desdemona to Gopi's Othello, a tragic figure, whose mournful fate is a cruel result of a loving a man without any conditions. Suresh Gopi Birthday Special: From Innale to Varane Avashyamundu, 10 Awesome Performances by the Superstar That Are Shorn of Crowd-Pleasing Machismo.

Aaraam Thampuran

Aaram Thampuran, in my opinion, is Shaji Kailas' best film, again, no offense to Narasimham fans. It is primarily a Mohanlal film, the actor in terrific form as Jagannadhan, replete with some massy lines. But Manju gives him some tough competition as the orphaned Unnimaya, the gutsy girl who has no qualms in calling spade a spade. Their first meeting scene is one of the best meet-cute scenes in Malayalam cinema.

Pranayavarnangal

Sibi Malayil's Pranayavarnangal starts off as this cute campus friendship tale between hostel mates, played by Divya Unni's tomboyish Maya and Manju Warrier's geeky Arathi. But before you know it, it turns into a darker, more emotional version of Sreenivasan's Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran, when Arathi, falling for Maya's prank, gets sunk in her obsession for a man she can never have. Manju Warrier is absolutely brilliant in these portions, and who can forget her dance steps in the popular song "Kannadi Koodum Kootti"! Padavettu: Manju Warrier to Share Screen Space with Nivin Pauly For the First Time!

Daya

In this adaptation of the popular Arabian folklore, Manju Warrier plays a slave girl who disguises himself as a boy and becomes the best warrior in the kingdom of a benign Sultan. Mulan, who? Daya also has an early appearance of popular television actress Smita Bansal, playing a princess in love with Daya's male alter-ego.

Kanmadam

Manju Warrier's performance in the late Lohithadas film, could arguably be her finest. As the ill-tempered, frustrated householder of her family, Manju packs enough gutso in her performance, though I have an issue with how her character is merely turned a love interest for Mohanlal's character in the end. Odiyan Movie Review: Mohanlal Intrigues, Manju Warrier Impresses, Film Disappoints!

Summer in Bethlehem

This very enjoyable Sibi Malayil film with a memorable Mohanlal cameo is a fine example of how good Manju Warrier can be with humour, as much as in delivering an emotional act. Summer in Bethlehem perfectly showcased both aspects of her performance, and at many junctures, she steals the show from the film's male lead, Jayaram and Suresh Gopi, who were already in a great form.

Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu

Her last film before marriage made her take a break, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu is an unconventional revenge drama, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. Warrier plays a woman who returns to her village to take revenge on the ageing landlord and his debauched son for the atrocities they committed on her family and loved ones. First, by seducing each of them and then turning them against each other. Manju received Special Mention at National Award for her performance, while the movie also has exemplary acts from the late Thilakan and Biju Menon. Kayattam: Manju Warrier Treats Fans With A New Poster Of Her Maiden Production Venture On Eid 2020.

Udaharanam Sujatha

Manju Warrier's second phase as an actor after comeback pales slightly compared to her first, but there are some really lovely performances here. Of course, she was good in How Old Are You?, her first film after comeback. But Manju was just fantastic in Phantom Praveen's Udaharanam Sujatha, the remake of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Nil Battey Sannata. Stepping into Swara Bhasker's shoes, Manju gave a heartwarming performance as a mother who tries to teach the value of education to her lazy daughter by joining her school as a student herself, despiter her daughter's annoyance and the meagreness of their livelihood.

Prathi Poovankozhi

After How Old Are You?, Rosshan Andrews directed Manju Warrier once again in this gritty social drama that is based around sexual harassment. Manju plays a salesgirl in a dress shop, who gets groped in a bus by a goon, and decides to take revenge against him for the humiliation she went through. It is what you call a very fiery act from the actress, with the director himself doing a fine job as the perverted goon in his acting debut.

Asuran

In 2019, Manju Warrier made her Tamil debut with Vetrimaaran's brutal social thriller, opposite Dhanush. Manju and Dhanush play a lower-caste married couple, living around the whims of their landlords, till they lose their rebellious son to their overlords' fury. As a grieving mother and an infuriated wife, Manju breathes fire both through her eyes and her performances, especially in the scenes where she instigates her husband to stop being hapless. A performance worthy of a National Award, if the committee wants to look beyond saffron-tinged acts.

