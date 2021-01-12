One of the most hyped movies in Indian cinema in recent times, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master is all set to release on January 13 amidst many controversies. The film is a mass masala entertainer that stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The most interesting aspect about the movie's casting is that, Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist to Thalapathy's protagonist, making for a very exciting duel. While we might be knowing who will emerge the winner, there is no denying that the Vijay-Vijay clash would elicit some seeti-maar moments. Two Vijay's, known for their different approaches to cinema. Master: Video Goes Viral Of Large Crowds Gathering Outside Rohini Theatre To Book Tickets For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film And Breaking COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Thalapathy Vijay is someone who likes to maintain his blockbuster image, the hero among the masses, and going by his track record, we can hardly blame him for not wanting to change the formula. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is someone who loves to experiment with his roles, even though he has mainstream appeal. Starting off his career doing extras and supporting roles, Sethupathi knows that his success comes from being different from his ilk, and the successes of Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Soodhu Kavvum, Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha and the universal acclaim he got for Super Deluxe show he is on the right path.

Of course, Master is not the first time the actor has experimented with grey shades. Here's a look at five popular movies where Sethupathi made a mark in grey roles.

Sundarapandian

Vijay Sethupathi in Sundarapandian

Before he started a career in leading roles, Sethupathi made a mark in this Sasikumar film, where he played the role of a treacherous friend who hates the protagonist for stealing the girl he loves. Sethupathi's performance in Sundarapandian won him the Best Villain award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Master Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Music, Box Office – All You Need To Know About Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film!

Pizza

Vijay Sethupathi in Pizza

This is the film that actually put this fine actor into spotlight, as well as the director Karthik Subbaraj. While Sethupathi's pizza delivery boy is the protagonist in this smart supernatural thriller, he isn't a do-gooder but a wily schemer who spins an elaborate scheme to make a quick buck. Of course, the cliffhanger in the end proves that his greed might not have gone unpunished.

Iraivi

Vijay Sethupathi in Iraivi

From one Karthik Subbaraj to another, this one is much darker than the rest of the director's filmography. All the three male leads in the film, played by Sethupathi, SJ Suryah and Bobby Simha - are flawed men, two of them also being disappointing husbands and think from their egos. The result is none of them getting a happy ending, as death and prison await their duplicitous decisions.

Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan are both protagonists in this terrific crime thriller, due for a remake in Bollywood. But their characters are pitted against each other, with Sethupathi's gangster being the Betaal to Madhavan's good cop, Vikram. While not an out and out villain, Sethupathi is scintillating in his grey-shaded role with a massy entry sequence!

Petta

Vijay Sethupathi in Petta

When Karthik Subbaraj directed Rajinikanth in this mass entertainer, he chose his favourite actor to play one of the antagonists, the other being Hindi actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Sethupathi was fine in his role, the character didn't offer him much scope to impress as an actor as he usually does. Hope his role in Master gets him to do more, compared to what we saw in Petta.

