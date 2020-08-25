Tovino Thomas just dropped the most exciting treat for his fans. The first look poster of his upcoming superhero film Minnal Murali is here and we bet you won't get enough of it. The movie which is set to release in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi had its first look posters released in all languages. With this film, Tovino Thomas once again teams up with Godha director Basil Joseph. The first look poster which was released by Tovino on his social media, is a rather interesting one. Kilometers & Kilometers Release: Tovino Thomas’ Film to Premiere Directly on TV on This Onam! (Watch Video).

On the first look poster of the superhero film, we see Tovino's face covered with a towel whereas he is seen running in full speed. Sharing the first look, Tovino wrore, "This is his destiny" Presenting to you the first look poster of our multilingual superhero movie - #MinnalMurali." Along with the poster, the actor also revealed that the film's teaser is all set to be released on Thiruvonam day, which is August 31st. While we don't yet know what Tovino's character's superpower will be , we can't wait to catch that in the trailer soon. Aashiq Abu Reacts After FEUOK Supports Tovino Thomas’ ‘Kilometers & Kilometers’ to be Released On OTT Platform (View Post).

Check Out the Poster Here:

"This is his destiny" Presenting to you the first look poster of our multilingual superhero movie - #MinnalMurali ⚡️Malayalam & Tamil: Minnal Murali ⚡️Hindi: #MisterMurali ⚡️Telugu: #MerupuMurali ⚡️Kannada: #MinchuMurali Teaser on Thiruvonam day - August 31st! #BasilJoseph pic.twitter.com/Owj5TH7wqP — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) August 25, 2020

The film's supporting cast includes Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harisree Ashokan and Femina George. Another highlight of this upcoming superhero film is also that enowned action director Vlad Rimburg, who was part of movies like Batman, Baahubali 2 has directed the action sequences for the same. After watching this first look poster, we bet you are more than excited for the film's teaser to be out on Onam.

