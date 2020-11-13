Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, who is widely known for her works in Malayalam Cinema and has also done a few Tamil films, is all set to make her Tollywood debut. Here’s the special announcement for all fans of Nazriya ahead of Diwali and it is indeed the perfect treat! Nazriya is all set to make her debut in Telugu Cinema opposite actor Nani. The actress has shared this good news on social media and we just cannot contain our excitement. Mollywood Couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil Make For A Perfect Pair In These Monochrome Pictures!

This upcoming Telugu film will be helmed by Vivek Athreya, who has earlier directed Mental Madhilo (2017) and Brochevarevarura (2019), and both these films were commercially successful. The upcoming film would be his third directorial project and it would be Nani’s 28th film. It is a musical rom-com and the script of it has also been written by the filmmaker. The film is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers have also shared that the title of the film will be announced on November 21. Shyam Singha Roy: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty To Play Lead Roles! Film To Go On Floors In December.

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh And Nani Collaborate For The First Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

While announcing about this project with the ‘dream combo’, the makers wrote, “This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh! The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!” Nazriya Nazim Fahadh was last seen in a cameo appearance in Maniyarayile Ashokan, whereas Nani was last seen in V.

