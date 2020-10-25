It was earlier this year, on the occasion of Nani’s birthday, when the announcement on the film Shyam Singha Roy happened. The makers teased the audience with a mini-clip and shared about this project that will be helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The makers have now confirmed that actresses Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female leads. Nani’s 27th Film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Gets Announced on Actor’s Birthday.

The team of Shyam Singha Roy have shared a poster that is a silhouette image featuring a face of a man with a moustache and it also highlights the image of Goddess Durga that is set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge. Nani who would be seen playing the titular role, would reportedly be seen in a new avatar. According to reports, he would be going for a total makeover for this role. This is indeed a perfect poster to be released on the occasion of Dussehra!

Update On Shyam Singha Roy

NANI - SAI PALLAVI - KRITHI SHETTY.. #Nani to head the cast of #Telugu film #ShyamSinghaRoy... Costars #SaiPallavi and #KrithiShetty... Directed by Rahul Sankrityan... Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli... Shoot begins from Dec 2020. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/srnqzmefao — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2020

Shyam Singha Roy will be bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. The film that is said to be made on grand scale will go on floors in December 2020. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment!

