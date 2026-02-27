The internet is buzzing with "Virosh" fever as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony in Udaipur. After years of keeping fans guessing, the couple confirmed their union with a series of stunning visuals that have set social media ablaze. The celebrations don't end with the wedding, however, as the newly married duo is already gearing up for their big-screen reunion in the high-octane period drama, Ranabaali. A Fairytale in Udaipur: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘VIROSH’ Wedding, Share First Photos After Marriage (View Posts).

This marks their first professional collaboration since their marriage, reuniting the beloved Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade stars for a highly anticipated third time.

The VIROSH Wedding Photos

The couple's official wedding photos capture a stunning fusion of Telugu and Kodava traditions, set against the regal backdrop of Udaipur. The images highlight Rashmika in a vibrant rust-orange silk saree for the morning rituals and a traditional Coorgi-style drape for the evening ceremony, while Vijay looks dapper in a classic white-and-gold dhoti.

From candid shots of the couple laughing under a shower of flower petals to intimate, emotional black-and-white portraits, the photos radiate a sense of long-awaited joy and confirm their status as one of South Cinema's most beloved real-life pairs.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Introduce Themselves As Husband and Wife

‘Ranabaali’ Movie Cast

The film features a powerhouse cast led by Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role of Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Jayamma. They are joined by international actor Arnold Vosloo, famous for his role in The Mummy, who portrays the primary antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. Supporting the leads are seasoned veterans such as Jagapathi Babu and Sai Kumar, who play pivotal roles in this historical epic.

‘Ranabaali’ Movie Plot

The plot of Ranabaali is set in the mid-19th century and is a gritty period action drama centred on a fierce tribal uprising against the British Raj. The story follows a fearless warrior who leads a resistance against the economic exploitation and man-made famines orchestrated by colonial officials. It is a tale of survival and rebellion, aiming to bring a suppressed chapter of Indian history to the silver screen.

‘Ranabaali’ Announcement

‘Ranabaali’ Production Details

On the production front, the film is being mounted on a massive budget by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the project features high-end VFX and intense action sequences choreographed by international stunt coordinators to ensure a grand cinematic experience. The soul of the film is further enhanced by a sweeping score from the acclaimed musical duo Ajay-Atul. ‘Rana Baali’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reunite for Rahul Sankrityan’s Period Action Drama; Release Date Out (Watch Video).

Fans can mark their calendars for the grand Pan-India theatrical release of Ranabaali on September 11, 2026. The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to reach a global audience.

