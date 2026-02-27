Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 26, 2026, marking the end of years of intense public speculation. Among the intimate circle of family and friends in attendance was actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who took to social media to share a moving account of the couple's emotional exchange during the ceremony. ‘Ranabaali’ To Mark Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s First Film After Marriage: Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

The wedding, hosted at the luxury ITC Mementos resort in Udaipur, blended the couple's respective heritages with traditional Telugu and Kodava (Coorg) rituals.

KalyaniPriyadarshan on VIROSH’s Emotional Wedding Moment

In a series of Instagram stories, Kalyani Priyadarshan offered fans a rare glimpse into the atmosphere of the high-security event. Reflecting on the moment Rashmika approached the altar, Kalyani described a scene filled with visible emotion.

“Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting,” Kalyani wrote. “As she walked toward him, and he sat there waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything.”

The actress further characterised the union as a "privilege to witness," noting that the relationship appeared to be built on "effort, respect, and deep friendship."

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Heartfelt Message to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda After Their Wedding

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Celebrating the Wedding of VIROSH

The couple, who first starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, had only recently confirmed their relationship. In a nod to their dedicated fanbase, they officially branded the ceremony "The Wedding of VIROSH," a portmanteau created by fans years ago.

For the morning Telugu ceremony, Rashmika wore a traditional rust and gold silk saree, while Vijay opted for a white dhoti and matching dushala. A second ceremony held in the evening honoured Rashmika’s Kodava roots, featuring a stunning entry where the bride reportedly walked down from a mountain path to join the groom.

From On-Screen Duo to Life Partners

The nuptials follow a long-guarded journey that began on film sets nearly eight years ago. Following the ceremony, both actors shared matching photos on their official handles with personal notes. Vijay reflected on realising he "needed her" to feel a sense of home, while Rashmika introduced Vijay as the man who taught her "what true love feels like."

The Udaipur festivities included a "Virosh Premier League" cricket match and a sangeet where the couple reportedly danced to their famous track, "Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale". A Fairytale in Udaipur: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Confirm ‘VIROSH’ Wedding, Share First Photos After Marriage (View Posts).

The newlyweds are expected to return to Hyderabad shortly, where a grand reception for the film fraternity is scheduled for March 4, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Kalyani Priyadarshan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).