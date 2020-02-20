NTR 30 Confirmed! Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR Are Coming Together for Their Second Movie (View Pic)

Trivikram Srinivas, Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The first time when director Trivikram Srinivas and Tollywood actor Jr NTR collaborated for a film, it was in 2018, for the action drama titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film not only opened to positive reviews from critics and fans, but it also became a commercial success. Well, the director-actor duo is back again for another movie, which is tentatively titled as NTR 30. The official announcement has been made, and since then fans are just not able to remain calm. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Song Samajavaragamana Highlights Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Romantic Chemistry in Trivikram Srinivas Directorial (Watch Video).

NTR 30 would be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it would be bankrolled under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts. The shooting of the film is all set to roll from May. Although the exact date is not announced, NTR 30 is expected to hit the screens during the time of summer next year. Besides that, fans are also waiting to know the name of the actress who would be paired opposite this young tiger of Telugu cinema. RRR: Olivia Morris Replaces Daisy Edgar - Jones as the Lead Actress Opposite Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's Historical Drama.

Announcement On NTR 30

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of his upcoming flick, RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli. It is a period drama, a magnum opus, in which he’ll be sharing screen space with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. Jr NTR would be playing the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem.