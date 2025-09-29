The excitement for Kantara: Chapter 1 is sky-high as advance bookings opened on Sunday, just days ahead of its release on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to his 2021 blockbuster Kantara, and the early response has been nothing short of phenomenal. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Plays Ruthless King Opposing Rishab Shetty in New Film (Watch Video)

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Advance Booking Hits INR 5.7 Crore

Within 24 hours, the film recorded INR 5.7 crore gross in pre-sales, selling over 1.7 lakh tickets. This strong demand has already ensured that Kantara: Chapter 1 will open much bigger than the original, which had started with INR 2 crore in 2022 before turning into a box office blockbuster.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Beats ‘OG’, ‘War 2’ in Advance Booking

The prequel’s advance sales are also outperforming major recent releases like Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, neither of which crossed INR 5 crore in advance bookings three days before release. Interestingly, it has even outpaced Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 in pre-sales, a film that went on to set benchmarks for Kannada cinema. Now, the majority of bookings are in the Kannada version, with Hindi contributing INR 36 lakh and other languages like Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam adding just over INR 5 lakh. As more screens open across the Hindi belt, collections are expected to rise sharply. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’ Trailer: Rishab Shetty Confronts Myth and Justice in Tulunadu’s Enchanted Land in This Prequel Co-Starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah (Watch Video)

Watch ‘Kantara: Chapter 1' Trailer:

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Set To Beat Original’s Box Office Record

Set centuries before the events of the original, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the mythological roots of the story. The film stars Rishab Shetty in a new avatar, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah. With the hype building and advance bookings soaring, trade experts believe the film is well-positioned to surpass the INR 400 crore gross of the first Kantara.

