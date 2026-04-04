On Saturday, the makers of Mohanlal Mammootty-starrer Patriot unveiled the film's trailer. Helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama is set to deliver a compelling narrative revolving around a high-stakes intelligence operation. ‘Patriot’: Mammootty, Mohanlal Spy Action Film Blacklisted in Kerala Ahead of Theatrical Release? Here’s What We Know.

Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, Revathy, Grace Antony, Zarin Shihab, Sreeparvathy, Geethi Sangeetha, Jinu Joseph, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, and Prakash Belawadi also play key roles in the film.

Check out the trailer here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Patriot’:

The espionage action film was earlier set to release on April 23. However, recently, the makers confirmed that the film will release in theatres on May 1, 2026. Sharing the update himself, Mammootty took to X and announced the new date. In a short post about the film arriving "in cinemas worldwide," he wrote, "Patriot in cinemas worldwide from May 1, 2026." ‘Drishyam 3’ Digital Rights Row: Amazon Issues Public Notice on Mohanlal’s Eagerly Awaited Film; States It Is the Sole Holder of the Film’s Streaming Rights.

In a previous statement, the makers said, "We are working hard to bring Patriot to you at the highest possible quality. However, due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to postpone the film's release from the previously scheduled date of April 23 by a few days."