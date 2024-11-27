Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday condemned the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. The Jana Sena leader took to 'X' on Wednesday to condemn the arrest and appeal to the Bangladeshi government to stop atrocities on Hindus. Pawan Kalyan to Finish Three Stalled Films Along With New Job of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM.

"Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by the Bangladesh police. We urge and plead with the Bangladeshi Govt under Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus," posted the actor-turned-politician.

View Pawan Kalyan's Post:

Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKON Bangladesh Priest ‘ Chinmoy Krishna Das’ by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt under Sri Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus. Indian army blood has been spilled , our resources had been… https://t.co/HcE9Mf865m — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) November 27, 2024

He reminded the government in Dhaka that the Indian Army shed its blood for the formation of Bangladesh.

"The Indian Army’s blood was spilled. Our resources had been spent and our Army jawans’ lives had been lost for Bangladesh’s formation,” he wrote. "We are deeply disturbed by the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted," Pawan Kalyan added.

He had made a similar comment last month while greetings Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Diwali.

"My heartfelt Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Especially for Hindus in Bangladesh, may Lord Ram give you the strength and courage to face the situation you are in. We all in Bharat are looking forward for your safety and stability and you are there in our prayers," he wrote.

The Jana Sena leader also hoped that the world community and global leaders would reach out to Hindus who are being persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Today on Diwali day, let’s all pray for the safety of Hindus who are getting persecuted in both Bangladesh and Pakistan. May Dharma be restored in their lands," Pawan Kalyan added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reacted to a song by a child from Pakistan. Pawan Kalyan Takes Potshots at Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM’s ‘Smuggler as Hero’ Remark Takes Social Media by Storm.

"This song by a Hindu child from Pakistan reflects the deep pain of the Partition. And the longing for reconnecting to the soul of Bharat," he wrote in his comment on a post.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).