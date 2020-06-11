Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)

Penguin Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

A new trailer for the upcoming film, Penguin, has dropped on the internet. The Keerthy Suresh starrer has skipped a theatrical release in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be streaming on Amazon Prime as an original. The first promos of the film made sure to tingle the fans of the thriller genre. The new footage, that delves deeper into the story, is spine-chilling and ups the thrill by a few notches. Nani, Dhanush and Mohanlal launched the trailer of Penguin.

Keerthy plays a mother looking for her child who has gone missing in a vastly spread jungle. A serial killer seems to be on the loose. It is a fight between the grieving mother and the villain. And, of course, the mystery around the kid's fate.

But apart from the thrills, it seems like motherhood is embedded deep into the plot of the film. With a tiny bit of The Silence Of The Lambs vibe, the movie has given Keerthy the best shades to portray on screen. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?

Watch The Thrilling Trailer Of Penguin Here:

One aspect of the footage that grabs your attention right away is the impressive cinematography - it is hauntingly beautiful. The shades of blue and black make the atmosphere eerie but not so dark the viewers doesn't see anything. There is breathtaking imagery everywhere. Karthik Palani is the man being the lens.

Penguin marks the directorial debut of Eshavar Karthic. The music of the upcoming mystery thriller is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is backed by Karthik Subbaraj. Penguin will be the second mainstream film to opt for a direct web release after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal.

