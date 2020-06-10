Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu had announced the title of his upcoming Telugu film on the occasion of his father, veteran actor Krishna’s birthday. The film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. Along with the title, the makers also gave a glimpse of the actor’s look in the film; his rugged avatar was impressive. But another important detail that fans were curious to know was about the lead actress, which wasn’t revealed. It is now heard that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh would be paired opposite Mahesh Babu in this upcoming flick. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Announces The Title Of His Film With Director Parasuram With This Intriguing Poster!

It was just a few days after Mahesh Babu announced about the title of his film with Parasuram, rumours started doing rounds that Kiara Advani is being considered opposite the lead actor. However, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata never confirmed or denied about it. Now as per report shared by film critic Subhash K Jha, it is said that Keerthy Suresh has bagged the lead actress’ role. About it a source was quoted as saying, “Mahesh Babu’s next film doesn’t require just a pretty face opposite him. Hence names like Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani are out. Keerthy with her proven talent is being finalised for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film needs a performer, not a glamour prop.” Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu to Romance Kiara Advani in Parasuram's Film?

The makers are yet to confirm about the lead actress roped in for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.