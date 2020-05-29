Ponmagal Vandhal Full Series in HD Leaked on Telegram & TamilRockers Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Jyothika's Legal Drama Becomes the New Victim of Piracy

Jyotika In Ponmagal Vandhal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ponmagal Vandhal marks Jyothika's return to big-screen (now OTT of course) after a gap of one too many years. The movie backed by her husband, Suriya was embroiled in a controversy when they decided to ditch its theatrical release and head for an OTT premiere directly. However, with theatres being shut, web release was the only feasible option for the makers but guess, they were unaware of the piracy threat looming over them. As per reports, Ponmagal Vandhal full series in high-definition (HD) quality has been leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and more such sites. Also, the free links of Ponmagal Vandhal have been made available for free download and watch online. Ponmagal Vandhal is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Ponmagal Vandhal Movie Review: Jyothika’s Fiery Performance Breathes Life Into This Half-Baked Courtroom Drama Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

There has been a steep increase in movie piracy during this lockdown time. With a majority of the population staying indoors, many are resorting to watching the pirated versions of series and movies and there's nothing anyone can do about that. It will continue to bother the producers until there are some strict rules in place.