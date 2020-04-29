PSPK27: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Period Drama to Feature Sivakarthikeyan in a Pivotal Role?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Sivakarthikeyan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Power Star Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The makers had released the Tollywood Power Star’s look from the film and fans were mighty impressed. While movie buffs are still waiting to know the details of the lead actress roped in for this movie, here is a buzz on PSPK27, which means about his next project that is a period drama. According to latest developments, Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a pivotal role in this movie. Is Shruti Haasan Being Paired Opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has reportedly joined hands with director Krish Jagarlamudi for his 27th film. It is said that this film, which is tentatively titled as Virupaksha, is a mega budget film. Set in the pre-independence era, PSPK27 will be a multi-lingual movie. Talking about Sivakarthikeyan being approached for this project, as per a report in TOI, the Tamil Cinema actor is impressed with the film’s script and he might also be seen playing grey shades in this movie. The makers are yet to confirm about Sivakarthikeyan being a part of the film or not. Jacqueline Fernandez Signs A Telugu Film Opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan?

Besides that, since quite a long time there have been rumours about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez teaming up with Power Star Pawan Kalyan for a Telugu film. Fans now wonder if that buzz is linked to PSPK27. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.