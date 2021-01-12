Telugu superstar Ram Charan who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month has now recovered from it. The actor took to social media to update his fans about the same. In his post, he mentioned that it feels good to be back. Well, now as he has tested COVOD-19 negative, we feel he'll resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. It was on December 29, 2020, when Ram Charan had informed that he has been infected with the deadly bug. And so, he was quarantined at home and was undergoing treatment. Ram Charan, Who Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Thanks Mahesh Babu For Checking On His Health Condition.

In his post, Ram Charan's excitement to get back to work is evidently visible and how. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Can't wait to be back at work very soon. Thank You again for all your good wishes!! (sic)," the statement read. As soon as this news broke online, fans of the star started pouring in happy wishes for the actor. FYI, Ram Charan and Varun Tej had contracted the virus after they attended a party on the Christmas eve. Ram Charan, RRR Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out The Tweet:

It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021

It was a few days back when Tej had declared that he is COVID-19 free and now we hear the same from Charan. Apart from RRR, Ram also has Acharya in his kitty. Well, this latest update is surely a sigh of relief for all the fans of the superstar. Now, we wish to see pictures of the star shooting his next going viral on the internet. Stay tuned!

