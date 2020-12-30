On December 29 morning, Tollywood actor Ram Charan shared that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR actor, who has no symptoms and is quarantining at home, even urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested and take care of themselves. Since then fans of the actor have been extending him good wishes for his speedy recovery. Even Telugu Cinema’s superstar Mahesh Babu dropped a comment on Ram Charan’s post to check on his health condition. Ram Charan, RRR Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Mahesh Babu commented on Ram Charan’s post saying as, “Take care Charan... Wishing you a quick recovery! Stay safe.” To this the latter replied, “Thanks for checking on me Mahesh”. Well, that was indeed sweet of Mahesh to check upon Ram Charan’s health. Take a look at the tweet talk below: Varun Tej Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Cousin Ram Charan, Reveals He Has Mild Symptoms.

Thanks for checking on me Mahesh. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Besides Ram Charan, even Varun Tej Konidela (brother of the newly married Niharika Konidela) has been tested positive for COVID-19. The mega family had come together for the royal wedding ceremony of Niharika and Chaitanya JV that took place earlier this month in Udaipur. Also, Ram Charan had hosted a Christmas gathering for which all the cousins of the mega family were seen in attendance.

