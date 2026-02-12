After a successful theatrical run that positioned it as a surprise hit of the 2026 Pongal season, actor Jiiva’s rural comedy-drama, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), has officially made its digital debut. The film, which earned praise for its grounded humour and realistic village setting, is now available for streaming online. Rajinikanth Felicitates Sanitation Worker Padma for Her Honesty, Gifts Her Gold Chain (See Pics).

‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil’ OTT Update

The digital rights for Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil were secured by Netflix following its strong box office performance. The film began streaming on the platform today, February 12, 2026.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil’:

To cater to a wider audience across India, the streaming giant has released the movie in its original Tamil version along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil’ Plot and Cast

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, who previously helmed the Malayalam hit Falimy, the film marks his directorial debut in Tamil cinema. The story revolves around Jeevaratnam (played by Jiiva), a local panchayat president tasked with managing a village wedding.

The narrative takes a chaotic turn when a death occurs in a neighbouring house on the day of the ceremony. The ensuing ego clash between the two families, one celebrating and one mourning, forces Jeevaratnam to navigate a series of escalating comedic and tense situations to maintain peace.

The film features an ensemble supporting cast, including Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar and Prathana Nathan, among others in key roles.

‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil’ Box Office Success

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil arrived in theatres on January 15, 2026, during the competitive Pongal window. While initially a low-key release, it gained significant momentum through positive word-of-mouth, eventually grossing over INR 38 crore worldwide. ‘Nelson07′: ’Jailer 2’ Director Nelson Dilipkumar To Helm Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Reunion Film? Here’s What We Know.

Industry analysts attributed the film's success to its "clean comedy" and relatable rural themes, which appealed strongly to family audiences. Its release was further bolstered by the postponement of other high-profile Tamil titles, allowing it to capture a larger share of the holiday footfall.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).