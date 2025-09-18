Chennai, September 18: In news that has plunged the Tamil film industry in grief, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city, passed away on Thursday. He was 46 years old. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer 'Maari' , Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran', suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday. The unit members rushed the actor to a private hospital, where he was being provided treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. However, the actor couldn't be saved and is believed to have passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening. Robo Shankar, Tamil Actor Best Known for His Roles in ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Maari’, Dies at 46 in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan Condoles Robo Shankar’s Demise

ரோபோ சங்கர் ரோபோ புனைப்பெயர் தான் என் அகராதியில் நீ மனிதன் ஆதலால் என் தம்பி போதலால் மட்டும் எனை விட்டு நீங்கி விடுவாயா நீ? உன் வேலை நீ போனாய் என் வேலை தங்கிவிட்டேன். நாளையை எமக்கென நீ விட்டுச் சென்றதால் நாளை நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025

Venkat Prabhu Condoles Actor Robo Shankar’s Demise

. #RIProboshankar gone too soon my friend. Deepest condolences to family and friends🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L01FxLHAQp — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 18, 2025

Sources say the body of the actor is to be taken from the hospital to his residence where it will be kept for people to pay their last respects on Friday. Several actors and directors from the Tamil film industry have expressed shock and grief on getting to know of the demise of the actor and comedian. Rajesh, Veteran Tamil Actor, Dies at 75 in Chennai Due to Health Complications.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who was among the first to react to the news of the demise of Robo Shankar paid tribute to the late actor through a Tamil poem. The poem when loosely translated is a conversation that Kamal Haasan seems to be having with Robo Shankar. Pointing out that 'Robo' is just a pseudonym, Kamal Haasan says that in his dictionary, he considers Robo Shankar to be his younger brother. "Just because you have gone doesn't mean you have left me," Kamal Haasan said and added that while Robo Shankar had left because his job was done, he remained as his job remained unfinished. He finished the poem saying, "As you have left tomorrow for me, tomorrow is ours."

Director Venkat Prabhu too expressed his condolences. Taking to his X timeline, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "#RIProboshankar gone too soon my friend. Deepest condolences to family and friends."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Kamal Haasan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).