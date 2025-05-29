Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh died in Chennai on May 29. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after complaining of high blood pressure, where he was declared dead. The actor was 75 at the time of his passing. Apart from the Tamil language, Rajesh has worked extensively on TV and in Mollywood and Tollywood. Over a period of five decades, he has appeared in more than 150 movies across different languages, taking on both lead roles and supporting roles. Some of his famous works include Sathya, Mahanadhi, Virumaandi and Aval Oru Thodarkathai. Rono Mukherjee, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Uncle, Dies at 83; Ayan and Tanishaa Mukerji Pay Final Respects.

Tamil Actor Rajesh No More

RIP veteran actor #Rajesh sir 🙏🏼 From Aval Oru Thodar Kathai to 150+ films across Tamil & Malayalam, your legacy lives on through decades of cinema. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIPRajesh pic.twitter.com/zSjqMhqfmR — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) May 29, 2025

