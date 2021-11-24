Tollywood musician composer S.S. Thaman has opened up about his upcoming big releases - 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Akhanda'. Thaman has scored multiple hit albums in the past couple of years with recognition for his chartbuster hit 'Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo'. Thaman explains what goes in to create music, which is one of the most important aspects of cinema. He mentions that he had to work for months together for a song for his project 'Akhanda'. Bheemla Nayak First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan’s Rowdy Entry On Thaman S’ Upbeat Music Is All We Need To Get Excited for the Film (Watch Video).

The makers of 'Akhanda' released a devotional song, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna's intense avatar as an 'Aghora' in the movie. The song 'Akhanda' is billed to be the title song of Balakrishna's commercial thriller. Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan together. Thaman explains that it took more than a month for him to create the music for the 'Akhanda' title song. While singer Sri Krishna was in charge of the vocal supervision, Ananta Sriram penned the lyrics for the mass, devotional song. Bheemla Nayak Song Lala Bheemla: Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s Track Hits All the Right Beats! (Watch Video).

The 'Vakeel Saab' music director also revealed that he and his team did extensive research on Aghoras and their way of life so as to get a grip on the composition for 'Akhanda'. Thaman also spilled the beans as he reveals that Balakrishna would be seen in the 'Ugra Roopa', which is Lord Shiva's fiercest form as per the Puranas. 'Akhanda' is directed by Boyapati Srinu, also starring Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna in lead roles and it is slated for release on December 2.

On being quizzed about his upcoming venture 'Bheemla Nayak', Thaman expresses that he is overwhelmed with the kind of response he has received for the songs from the movie. Thaman also hints at surprises for Pawan's fans, which have been kept under the wraps for the promotions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).