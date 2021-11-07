Bheemla Nayak song 'Lala Bheemla' is out! The movie is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The recent track from the flick features Pawan Kalyan as a cop, who is arriving on his cool style. The music and beats of the number will make you groove for sure. The powerful song is crooned by Arun Kaundinya and composed by Thaman S.

Watch The Song Below:

