Stunt sequences for director P.S. Mithran's much-awaited action thriller Sardar, featuring Karthi in the lead, are to be shot in the forests of Kodaikanal and Mysore. Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film, which has Karthi essaying two roles in it, is currently underway in Chennai at a brisk pace. Soon after this schedule, the unit has plans to shoot in the forests of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and Mysore in Karnataka. Karthi Reminisces His Journey In Tamil Cinema, Actor Cherishes ‘15 Golden Years Since Paruthiveeran’.

"The film's stunt choreographer Dilip Subburayan has plans to can some major stunt sequences in the forests," says a source. Recently, the unit of the film released the looks of Karthi in the film, much to the delight of fans. The film has triggered huge expectations in the industry. In fact, its digital rights have already been procured by Aha even before the film's completion. On Sivakarthikeyan’s Birthday, Don Makers Release Exciting Movie Poster of the Kollywood Star.

#Karthi's #Sardar shoot is happening in Chennai over the past few days. The team will then move to shoot in the forest areas of Kodaikanal & Mysore. Grand stunt sequences will be shot by @dhilipaction, who's fresh from the spectacular action impact of #Valimai 🔥👍 pic.twitter.com/rKKINtBCkE — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 26, 2022

Produced by S Lakshman Kumar for Prince Pictures, the film will feature Raashi Khanna as the female lead and will have actors Simran, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Munishkanth in important roles.

