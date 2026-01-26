New Delhi, January 26: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, January 26, 2026. While the Kartavya Path readies for a display of military prowess and cultural heritage, featuring European Council President Antonio Costa as a Chief Guest, the Republic Day 2026 remains a poignant moment to reflect on the words of the architects of the Indian Republic. From the constitutional rigor of Dr BR Ambedkar to the "Viksit Bharat" vision of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, these timeless quotes continue to serve as a moral compass for the country.

The transition of India into a sovereign republic was underpinned by a commitment to social and political equality. Dr Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, famously warned of the "life of contradictions" if social equality did not match political rights.

"Constitution Is Not a Mere Lawyers’ Document, It Is a Vehicle of Life, and Its Spirit Is Always the Spirit of Age." Dr BR Ambedkar

"Citizenship Consists in the Service of the Country." Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

For Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Republic was not just a legal entity but a collective commitment to democracy, self-rule and national integration.

"Democracy, Disciplined and Enlightened, Is the Finest Thing in the World." Mahatma Gandhi

"Every Citizen of India Must Remember That He Is an Indian and He Has Every Right in This Country but With Certain Duties." Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The defense of the Republic’s sovereignty has often relied on the call for courage and self-reliance, themes championed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"One Individual May Die for an Idea, but That Idea Will, After His Death, Incarnate Itself in a Thousand Lives." Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"The Preservation of Freedom Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has To Be Strong." Lal Bahadur Shastri

In the 21st century, the definition of the Republic has expanded to include technological and economic strength. The late "People’s President," Dr Abdul Kalam, remains a favorite for his forward-looking optimism.

"Let Us Not Take Our Freedom for Granted. Let Us Work To Make India a Nation That Is Free From All Prejudices." Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Why These Words Matter in 2026

In 2026, as India focuses on the "Vande Mataram" anniversary and the goal of becoming a fully developed nation (Atmanirbhar Bharat), these quotes are more than historical relics. They are frequently used in school assemblies, government addresses, and social media tributes to bridge the gap between India's struggle for independence and its future aspirations.

