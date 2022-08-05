Sita Ramam is the romantic drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film has opened to positive response from the audience. From the lead pair’s chemistry to the screenplay to visuals and music, the film Sita Ramam has been lauded by movie buffs. And for those who are yet to watch the film in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Sita Ramam’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Sita Ramam has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Sita Ramam Movie Review: Netizens Impressed with Dulquer Salmaan–Mrunal Thakur’s Chemistry and Their Reel Love Tale; View Tweets on Hanu Raghavapudi Directorial.

Sita Ramam full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Sita Ramam 2022 Full Movie Download, Sita Ramam Tamilrockers, Sita Ramam Tamilrockers HD Download, Sita Ramam Movie Download Pagalworld, Sita Ramam Movie Download Filmyzilla, Sita Ramam Movie Download Openload, Sita Ramam Movie Download Tamilrockers, Sita Ramam Movie Download Movierulz, Sita Ramam Movie Download 720p, Sita Ramam Full Movie Download 480p, Sita Ramam Full Movie Download bolly4u, Sita Ramam Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Sita Ramam Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Sita Ramam, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Bullet Train, Darlings, Good Luck Jerry, among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).