Sita Ramam marks Mrunal Thakur’s debut in Telugu Cinema and her role as Sita and Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest has been lauded by fans. The film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi has been praised for the lead pair’s chemistry, top-notch visuals, beautiful screenplay and the background music as well. Many who managed to watch early shows of the film went gaga over the love tale. Take a look at the tweets on Sita Ramam that the big screens today. Sita Ramam: Prabhas Requests All of His Fans and Other Movie Lovers To Watch Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film.

Emotional Climax

#SitaRamam What a lovely film.. came out of theatre emotional and with heavy heart .. You'll never know when you start to have tears in your eyes in the climax.. The interval and climax 🥺😢💕 Soulful ✨#SitaRamamFDFS — Eshwar Prasad (@eshwarprasad3) August 5, 2022

Classic Love Tale

DQ & Mrunal's Chemistry

#SitaRamam Half way through the movie and Cinema at its best. Everything is so perfect about this movie. One cannot stop loving @dulQuer and @mrunal0801 Chemistry on screen ❤️. @hanurpudi Sir is back with his magic. — Phanithavya Vasa (@phanithavya) August 5, 2022

Slow Paced Film But Well Written Screenplay

#SitaRamam Good 1st Half 👍 Classy taking and technically very strong. The lead pair of DQ and Mrunal are perfectly casted. Though the pacing is slow, the director keeps us engaged with well written screenplay. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 4, 2022

Classic BGM & Songs

#SitaRamam 1st half: Very good introduction,love scenes,classic BGM, Songs😍, Interval👍🏻 Very good 1st half keeps the expectations on High for 2nd half 2nd half: Classic Screenplay dealed very well👍🏻, Songs and Climax🔥 Very good 2nd half Overall: CLASSIC BLOCKBUSTER — tolly_wood_UK_Europe (@tollywood_UK_EU) August 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)