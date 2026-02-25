The much-awaited wedding celebrations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially begun in Udaipur, and the festivities are already full of emotion, fun and tradition. The couple, fondly called “Virosh” by fans, is set to tie the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends. VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna Gives Sneak Peek into Japanese Cuisine for Guests (See Pics)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur Wedding Venue - Watch Video

Venue and Wedding Date

The celebrations are being held at the luxurious ITC Mementos, Udaipur, nestled in the Aravalli hills. The wedding itself is scheduled for February 26, 2026, with pre-wedding functions lined up on February 24 and 25. After the intimate Rajasthan ceremony, the couple will host a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad for industry colleagues.

Sangeet Ceremony and Heirloom Gift Moment

The sangeet function has already taken place amid tight security and high excitement. One of the most touching highlights came when Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, presented Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles. A source shared, “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy.” The moment is being seen as an emotional welcome into the Deverakonda family.

Fun and Games

Before the musical night, the families broke the ice with a friendly cricket match dubbed the Virosh Premiere League. The playful event set a relaxed and joyful tone for the wedding week, showing the couple’s intent to keep celebrations warm and personal rather than overly formal. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The ‘VIROSH’ Journey From 'Geetha Govindam' to 2026 Wedding.

Two Wedding Ceremonies To Honour Both Cultures

In a thoughtful move, Vijay and Rashmika are hosting two separate traditional ceremonies:

Morning (Feb 26): Telugu Hindu wedding honouring Vijay’s roots

Evening (Feb 26): Kodava ceremony celebrating Rashmika’s heritage

This dual celebration reflects the couple’s effort to respect and blend both families’ traditions. Following the private nuptials in Rajasthan, the couple is expected to host a grand, star-studded reception for their film industry peers in Hyderabad on March 4.

Guest List and Privacy Measures

The wedding has a tightly controlled guest list of around 50 close friends and family members. Among those who have reportedly arrived in Udaipur are Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Rahul Ravindran and stylist Shravya Varma. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also believed to be invited. Security at the venue remains extremely strict to maintain privacy.

Thoughtful Gesture for Media and Paparazzi

Although the couple has kept the wedding private, they made a warm gesture toward the media stationed outside. Reports say Vijay and Rashmika arranged buffet lunch and dinner for paparazzi and media personnel at a nearby hotel from February 24 to 26. A source noted they wanted to acknowledge the media’s presence even while maintaining strict boundaries. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for ‘VIROSH’ Love (See Posts)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Big Day Nears

Following the sangeet, the couple is scheduled to host haldi and mehendi on February 25, leading up to the main wedding. Fans can also look forward to seeing the duo together on screen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. With love, tradition and a touch of fun, the Rashmika-Vijay wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year.

