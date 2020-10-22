Here comes sad news for all the Suriya fans who were waiting with bated breath for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime. The movie which was supposed to release on the OTT platform on October 30, 2020, has now been delayed. The actor took to social media and announced the news via a statement. In the same, he mentioned that as the movie is all about the aviation industry, permissions are taking time as they are dealing with real Indian Airforce aircraft and security. However, to compensate the same, the makers unveiled a song titled Aagasam. Soorarai Pottru: This Still Of Suriya with Aparna Balamurali Is Winning Hearts!

"A few new NOCs are still pending for approval, and we understand that the wait is inevitable as the adverse time is demanding more and more focus on nation and its properties, than anything else," a part of his post read. This means that Soorarai Pottrus release is now pushed to an unknown date. In a nutshell, the movie's fate is now in Indian Airforce's hands and we hope it gets sorted soon. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30! Actor Shares This Amazing News on the Occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Well, looks like this decision by the Airforce is taken after the release Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena wherein NOC (No Objection Certificate) for films will not be given without dissecting the scenes which depict IAF. Helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, apart from Suriya, Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff and more. Stay tuned!

