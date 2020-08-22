Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020. But the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Then there were rumours that the makers might release the film in theatres in January 2021. But here comes the big surprise for all fans of Suriya! He has confirmed that Soorarai Pottru will hit the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on October 30, 2020. Soorarai Pottru: Suriya’s Film to Release In January 2021?

During an online interaction Suriya had told his fans that he is eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. But since there is no clarity by when the cinema halls will reopen, the makers of Soorarai Pottru have decided to skip the theatrical release and go the OTT way. Suriya has made the announcement on a very auspicious occasion, Vinayagar Chaturthi. It is indeed one of the most amazing news for all fans. While announcing about it he wrote, “Fasten your seat belts everyone, #SooraraiPottruOnPrime premiering October 30!” The upcoming Tamil film is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners, respectively. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video; Theatre Owners in Tamil Nadu Upset with the Decision.

Soorarai Pottru On Prime!

Last time when Jyotika’s film Ponmagal Vandhal that was also produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment was released on the OTT platform, there were many film exhibitors who were disappointed with the decision. They wanted the film to release in theatres first and then on OTT platform. We wonder how the exhibitors are going to react this time knowing that Soorarai Pottru is also releasing directly on OTT platform.

