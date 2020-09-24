Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday, a statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, said. Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised since August, after testing Covid positive. According to the statement issued by the hospital, the veteran artiste is extremely critical. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Says the Singer Has Started Physiotherapy and Oral Food Intake (Watch Video)

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition," the statement read. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms Son SP Charan

On September 7, Balasubrahmanyam's son, SP Charan had given the update that the legendary singer had tested Covid-19 negative.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).