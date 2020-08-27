Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus and his son SP Charan has been providing regular updates on the singer's health. Also MGM hospital, where SP Balasubrahmanyam has been recovering has been releasing statements on the singer's condition. In the recent update provided by the hospital, it was stated that SPB is responsive and conscious. The singer's son SP Charan has now released a new update on the veteran singer's health and revealed that his first round of physiotherapy. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer is Conscious and Responsive, Continues to Remain on Ventilator Confirms Hospital Statement.

SP Charan taking to Instagram, shared a video on Instagram stating the current health update of the singer. In his video, he said, "Reports from the hospital have been uneventful. Dad is continuing to be stable and on the recovery path. That is a good sign and there was a session of physiotherapy today. I have not visited him today. Again, I am grateful to the doctors at the MGM Healthcare and each and every one of you who have been praying for my father. Hopefully, there will be more updates in the future. But, as I say, no news is good news. Dad continues to be healthy and on the path to recovery. Thank you all."SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: SP Charan Says His Father is Responding to Treatment and 90% Out of Sedation (Watch Video).

Check Out SP Charan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram #SPB Health update 27/8/20 A post shared by S. P. Charan/Producer/Director (@spbcharan) on Aug 27, 2020 at 4:56am PDT

SP Balasubrahmanyam got hospitalised on August 5 after testing positive for coronavirus. Although, the singer on August 13, was put on life support after his condition deteriorated further. He remained critical in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few days in the past week though is on a path to recovery now.

