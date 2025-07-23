Popular actor Suriya Sivakumar celebrates his birthday on July 23. He's often known simply as Suriya and is one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actors, renowned for his versatility and dedication to his craft. Over the years, he has brought to life a plethora of characters, each leaving an indelible mark on audiences. Here’s a look at five of Suriya's best performances that showcase his range and commitment. ‘Suriya 45’ Is Titled ‘Karuppu’! Gripping FIRST Look of Suriya From RJ Balaji’s Upcoming Action Drama Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan Unveiled (View Post).

1. 24

In this sci-fi thriller, Suriya plays a triple role, showcasing his remarkable ability to embody distinct characters. The film revolves around time travel, where he navigates through a gripping narrative filled with suspense and emotional depth. His performance as the hero and the antagonist captures the intensity and complexity that is rare in Indian cinema.

2. Soorarai Pottru

Inspired by true events, this film presents Suriya as a determined entrepreneur striving to make air travel accessible to all. His portrayal of resilience and passion not only captivates the audience but also delivers a powerful social message that resonates beyond the screen.

3. Singham

In this iconic role, Suriya plays a fierce police officer who fights against corruption. His portrayal of the no-nonsense cop became a cultural phenomenon, leading to immense popularity and several sequels. The film is celebrated for its adrenaline-pumping action and Suriya's commanding presence.

4. Jai Bhim

This poignant legal drama highlights issues of social injustice faced by marginalised communities. Suriya’s heartfelt performance as a lawyer fighting for justice reflects his dedication to impactful storytelling and shines a light on important societal issues, earning him critical acclaim.

5. Ghajini

In this thrilling action-revenge film, Suriya portrays a man suffering from short-term memory loss, seeking vengeance for his girlfriend’s murder. His physical transformation and emotional depth in this intense role garnered widespread recognition and established him as a leading actor in the industry.

With a diverse array of roles, Suriya continues to inspire and entertain audiences, solidifying his position as one of Tamil cinema's finest talents.

