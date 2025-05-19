Suriya is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Retro. The movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, was released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The romantic action film has already crossed INR 200 crore at the worldwide box office, while also garnering critical acclaim. The Tamil star, fresh off his success from Retro, has now begun working on his 46th film with filmmaker Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar). The pooja ceremony for Suriya 46 took place in Hyderabad today. ‘Retro’ Movie Review: Suriya Excels in Karthik Subbaraj’s Visually Striking Gangster Drama Undone by a Bloated Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

Suriya Kicks Off ‘Suriya 46’ With Venky Atluri and Mamitha Baiju

The pooja ceremony of Suriya 46 took place in Hyderabad today (May 19). The ceremony was attended by director Trivikram, known for helming hit Telugu films like Guntur Kaaram, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and S/O Satyamurthy. He also performed the first clap for the movie. Taking to their social media handles, the banner behind Suriya 46, Sithara Entertainments, posted a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony. Sharing the update, they wrote,, "The most-anticipated #Suriya46 was officially launched with a Grand Pooja Ceremony. @actorsuriya x @venky_atluri unites to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap."

Pooja Ceremony of ‘Suriya 46’ in Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithara Entertainments (@sitharaentertainments)

However, what came as a surprise was Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju's presence at the pooja ceremony. The Premalu fame could be seen posing alongside Venky Atluri and Suriya, which hinted that she is playing the female lead in the film. Suriya 46 also marks the 23-year-old's first collaboration with Suriya. Popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar was also seen in the pictures, confirming his involvement in the film's music department. Premalu Movie Review: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Sparkling Chemistry Tries Hard to Steer This Erratic Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

SUriya 46 is set to hit the big screens in summer 2026. Filming begins in May 2025, and more updates on the cast and crew are expected in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).