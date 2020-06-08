Suriya's 24 to Get a Sequel, Director Vikram K Kumar Confirms He's Working on the Script

Suriya in 24 (Photo Credits: Instgram)

Suriya fans still get mesmerised with his movie, 24 and its enormous success at the box office should ideally prompt the director to plan its new sequel. However, when it comes to director Vikram K Kumar, he wants to be sure of his script before he approaches Suriya with a part two. The idea already sounds like a blockbuster in the making and there's no way Suriya would deny being a part of this sequel. So, what's exactly happening on that front? Fortunately, there's an update to share. Suriya's Kaappaan Director Opens Up About How He Got the Idea of Locust Invasion While Working on Maattrraan.

In his recent conversation with Galatta Media, Kumar confirmed that he's indeed planning a part 2 of 24 but is waiting to write the perfect script. "While we were shooting for 24, Suriya sir told me that I should come up with the story for a second part. He told this during the last schedule of 24. But what both of us decided was, we shouldn't do the second part, just for the sake of it. It has to have a very strong story and screenplay like 24. That process is going on now. Multiple drafts have been written, but I'm not satisfied with what I've written. Only when I get satisfaction in my writing, I'll pitch it to Suriya sir. You shouldn't waste an opportunity while working with Suriya sir. You should make sure everything is perfect on paper. When I like it and Suriya sir also gives a green signal, we will definitely do part 2 of 24. The process is on and we're working on it," he said when asked about the development of the sequel. Four Years of #24TheMovie and Suriya Fans Call This Film As Their All-Time Favourite!

While there are reports of a sequel, the filmmaker was tight-lipped about the possible inclusion of a prequel. He didn't drop in any hints about whether we should expect a beginning or the next chapter in Mani's life. The actor is meanwhile waiting for the release of Soorarai Pottru and if reports are to believe, he's also being considered for the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.