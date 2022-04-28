Arya is popularly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. The actor is all set to play the lead in Milind Rau’s Amazon Prime series titled The Village. It is India’s first show based on the graphic novel of the same name. The series also features Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay among others in key roles. Gulkanda Tales: Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi And Patralekhaa To Star In Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime Series!

The Village on Prime

#TheVillageOnPrime: the absolute powerhouses of talent, Arya, in India’s first show based on the graphic novel,The Village #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/CVf4wEpuqL — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

The Key Details

Key Cast: Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash, P.N. Sunny — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

