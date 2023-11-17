The trailer for Arya-starrer Tamil web series, The Village has been revealed, offering a glimpse into a nightmarish journey of a stranded family in a mysterious village. Directed by Milind Rau, the series, set to premiere on Prime Video on November 24, follows Arya's character as he seeks the help of locals to find his missing family in a cursed and eerie setting, while a group of mercenaries is sent on a parallel mission, promising a suspense-filled and terror-stricken night for viewers. The Village: Arya To Play The Lead In ‘India’s First Show Based On The Graphic Novel’; Milind Rau To Helm This Amazon Prime Series.

Watch The Village Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)