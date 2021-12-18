Actor Nivin Pauly's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Thuramukham' is all set to release on January 20, the actor announced on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Nivin Pauly said, "People's voice cannot be silenced! The rebellion is set to begin. 'Thuramukham', releasing on January 20, 2022 in theatres near you." Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham To Release This Christmas – Reports.

The story of the film, directed by Rajeev Ravi, has been written by Gopan Chidambaram. The film is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat. The film, which is about the Chappa system that was in practice in the 1940s and 1950s at the Kochi harbour, was originally scheduled to hit screens in May this year. However, the pandemic caused the film's release to be postponed to December. Thuramukham Teaser: Nivin Pauly Takes on the System in Rajeev Ravi's Powerful Period Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out Nivin Pauly's Tweet Below:

The team, which chose to postpone the film again, has fixed January 20 for its release.

