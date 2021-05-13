The official teaser of Nivin Pauly's next titled Thuramukham is out. As expected the glimpse from this one is action-packed where the lead can be seen playing the role of a port-laborer and challenging the system. It's a film that is based on the backdrop of 1923 to 1957.

Watch The Trailer:

