Actor Yash-starrer's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is set to start its shoot in Karnataka. For the same, the makers of the film have erected huge sets with technicians across the film industries of India. The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Liar's Dice. Currently, the film is in post-production. Although the shoot date is yet to be revealed, the first leg of the shoot will be flagged off in Karnataka.

The film's producers, in a statement, said: "Due to the lack of optimal facilities, all our big films end up being shot outside the state. Yash has long expressed that concern, and to change that, we at KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are kickstarting the shooting of Toxic in Karnataka." "We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential," they said. Yash Expresses Gratitude for Upcoming Movie ‘Toxic', Actor Drops Message for Fans Ahead of 38th Birthday; See Update!.

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Begins Filming in Karnataka

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish Toxic HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," the statement added. The film is being co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

