Rukmini Vasanth Opens Up on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': 'The Scale Is Unlike Anything I’ve Seen Yet'

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Fresh off the success of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, actor Rukmini Vasanth is now turning attention towards her next big outing, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. At a recent media interaction, the actor offered insight into the film’s scale, ambition, and the expansive world it promises to bring to life.

She described the film as a very exciting project, emphasising its sheer scale and uniqueness. “The scale of it is certainly unlike anything that I have seen yet,” she said, adding that the cinematic world being created feels entirely fresh and expansive. Yash Talks ‘Toxic’ at CinemaCon 2026: Why Geetu Mohandas’ Female Gaze Changes the Action Genre (Watch Video).

Crediting the creative vision behind the film, Rukmini spoke about collaborating with director Geetu Mohandas and star Yash, highlighting the uniqueness of the world they are building. “I just think that the world that our director Geetu Mohandas and our star Yash are building is just so expansive, so new—it feels really pioneering to me. So I’m excited to be involved in it, and I think I’m really excited to see how people respond to it and how they react to this new world,” she shared.

Reflecting on the journey of Toxic, Rukmini added, “I’m very blessed. But what I’m really excited about is Toxic, which is out on June 4th,” highlighting her anticipation for the film. ‘Toxic’: Hollywood Action Director JJ Perry Calls Working With Yash and Geetu Mohandas an ‘Honour’, Shares BTS Glimpses (View Post).

Rukmini will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and also has NTR Neel alongside Jr NTR, with several other unannounced projects currently in the pipeline.