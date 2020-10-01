So we have a Justice League case too and a Zack Snyder version as well. The Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy sure falls in that category. The original film that was shot with Dhruv Vikram in the lead and Bala as the director never released. Now the OG cut will find its way to Simply South. The film titled Varmaa will out for viewing from October 6. Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th Film with Son Dhruv Vikram Has Been Titled Thiravukol Mandiravadhi?

Now you must be wondering what's happening here. The Tamil remake was first shot with Dhruv and Bala back in 2018. It had music by Radhan. But in February 2019, due to some creative differences, the movie was redone. Yes, apart from Dhruv and Radhan, everyone in the cast was changed and we got Adithya Varma. The latter released in November 2019.

It’s official get ready to watch #Bala's much-awaited #Varmaa from 6th Oct exclusively only on #SimplySouth! First time ever 2 Tamil films with same hero directed by different directors based on same remake- #ArjunReddy! @e4echennai #DhruvVikram #VarmaaOnSimplySouth pic.twitter.com/g8WSzEdsNP — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 1, 2020

Bala's movie had Megha Chowdhury and Raiza Wilson as the female leads. The film was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh which is one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. Adithya Varmaa did fairly well at the box office too.

