Telugu star Varun Konidela posted on Instagram on Wednesday urging everyone to stay at home. "Need of the hour is to stay at home. #stayhomestaysafe," Varun wrote alongside the image. Varun's post comes in context of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 across the country and lockdown in Telangana, which starts tomorrow. F3: Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Konidela Begin Shoot of Their Upcoming Comedy Drama! (View Pics).

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Fun-Filled Family Moments Of The Tollywood Actor That Are Unmissable!

Check Out Varun Konidela's Instagram Post Below:

Varun will also be seen in the sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration. The film is titled F3.

