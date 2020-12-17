Telugu stars Varun Konidela and Tamannaah Bhatia are geared up for the shoot of their next film, F3. The film is a sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which released last year. Varun posted some photos of the mahurat shot of the film on Instagram. In the image, Allu Arvind is seen holding the film's clapboard and the actors are seen posing for the camera along with him. #F3: Daggubati Venkatesh And Varun Tej Team Up Once Again For A Comedy Drama! (View Poster)

Varun, who is back in town from his sister, actress Niharika's wedding in Udaipur, captioned the image: "And the madness begins again #F3. Need all your love! #F3movie." Tamannaah Bhatia Is on a Shimmer, Slay, Repeat Mode!

Check Out Varun Konidela's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Tamannaah seemed excited about the shoot, going by her caption. She shared the same pictures. "The F2 gang is back (party emoji) Mahurat shot of F3 by Allu Arvind sir @srivenkateswaracreations @anilravipudi @venkateshdaggubati @varunkonidela7 @mehreenpirzadaa," she wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).