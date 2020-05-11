Vijay Deverakonda Can't Wait For India To See The Movie That Karan Johar's Making With Him

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: Twitter)

National crush Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his birthday on May 9. The Southern hottie recieved birthday wishes from his celebrity friends, which now also includes Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar. The producer and the actor have teamed up for a film entitled Fighter, which is directed by Puri Jagganadh, and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. The details about the film are scarce but the film is said to be a bilingual project - in Telugu and Hindi. Vijay, while responding to a birthday wish from Johar, said that he can't wait for India to see what they are making.

Vijay tweeted, "Karannn :) I can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it. And thank you for being you - warm, funny and whole heartedly supportive Hugging face I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I will Smiling face with smiling eyes??"

We like how the makers and the crew are holding the cards close to their chests about this particular project. And tweets like these are only adding to the intrigue and excitement.

Check Out Vijay's Response To Karan Johar Here:

Ananya, while talking about the heartthrob of Tollywood, has said, “I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken.”